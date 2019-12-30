Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
Lacapa earns $6.4mln from latest Lulo, Mothae diamond sales
The latest sales take total 2019 sales of Lulo and Mothae diamonds to $55.0 million on a 100% basis, the company said in a statement.
It said 3,274 carats of Lulo diamonds were sold for $3.4 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,037.
This, said Lucapa, took total 2019 sales of Lulo diamonds to $38.5 million at an average price per carat of $1,918.
It said a total of 6,617 carats of Mothae diamonds were also sold for $3.0 million, representing an average price per carat of $455.
This took total 2019 sales of Mothae diamonds to $16.5 million at an average price per carat of $575.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished