Lacapa earns $6.4mln from latest Lulo, Mothae diamond sales

17 december 2019

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $6.4 million from the latest sale of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho.The latest sales take total 2019 sales of Lulo and Mothae diamonds to $55.0 million on a 100% basis, the company said in a statement.It said 3,274 carats of Lulo diamonds were sold for $3.4 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,037.This, said Lucapa, took total 2019 sales of Lulo diamonds to $38.5 million at an average price per carat of $1,918.It said a total of 6,617 carats of Mothae diamonds were also sold for $3.0 million, representing an average price per carat of $455.This took total 2019 sales of Mothae diamonds to $16.5 million at an average price per carat of $575.