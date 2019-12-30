Mini WeChat to sell blockchain-enabled diamonds

16 december 2019

China’s jewelry retail will have a new tool to sell diamonds – a new Mini WeChat Program based on blockchain, which will help buyers to purchase stones having a completely transparent origin, characteristics and ownership history, said a statement distributed by ALROSA.This is the first product to which Everledger is attracting its new investor Tencent, the creator of WeChat, one of the world's largest social networks and an online commerce platform. The new Mini WeChat application will offer diamonds produced by ALROSA and will fully trace their path to the end consumer. In addition, it will encourage brand differentiation in the highly competitive Chinese luxury market, allowing jewelers and retailers to interact with consumers in a new way.Using Mini WeChat on their smartphones, customers can purchase a diamond within this program using WeChat Pay and receive a certificate containing unique information, as well as confirm its origin through the Everledger blockchain platform.ALROSA will provide information on their diamonds extracted in Russia, thus enabling consumers to know the exact origin of each stone and have certainty around its sustainable and ethical footprint.Pavel Vinikhin, Head of Diamonds of ALROSA (the company’s polishing branch), commented: “We are delighted to support this WeChat Mini Program with Everledger, as it reinforces our pursuit for guaranteeing the origin of our products. We believe that this collaboration with the most popular social media platform in China will help us to further strengthen our sales there.”Evgeny Gokhberg, Head of Europe at Everledger, notes: “This is a groundbreaking initiative with the titans of the diamond and internet industries. We’re glad to partner with ALROSA, as we share the same goal of enabling more transparency to the market. By providing 100% certainty of a diamond’s origin and journey to the consumer, in an easy-to-experience online platform such as WeChat, we are confident that this innovation will set a new standard when it comes to traceability and responsible business practices.”