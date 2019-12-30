Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
Grib Diamonds nets $30 million from rough auction in Antwerp
For the first time, the company offered goods purchased from Angola, as well as its usual Russian production mined by AGD Diamonds at its wholly owned mine in the Arkhangelsk Province in Russia’s north, according to the Diamond Loupe.
Image credit: AGD Diamonds
Grib Diamonds noted that demand for rough goods had grown significantly since its last sale in November. The addition of Angolan rough diamonds, highly prized by the market, fits in with Grib’s corporate strategy of applying its world class systems, sales assortments and processes to alternative productions and to increase its rough diamond footprint, the Diamond Loupe said, adding that Grib Diamonds remains optimistic that this will be the first of many sales of Angolan diamonds.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau