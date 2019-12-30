Grib Diamonds nets $30 million from rough auction in Antwerp

16 december 2019

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

Grib Diamonds sold more than $30 million worth of rough diamonds through its online spot auction in Antwerp.For the first time, the company offered goods purchased from Angola, as well as its usual Russian production mined by AGD Diamonds at its wholly owned mine in the Arkhangelsk Province in Russia’s north, according to the Diamond Loupe.Grib Diamonds noted that demand for rough goods had grown significantly since its last sale in November. The addition of Angolan rough diamonds, highly prized by the market, fits in with Grib’s corporate strategy of applying its world class systems, sales assortments and processes to alternative productions and to increase its rough diamond footprint, the Diamond Loupe said, adding that Grib Diamonds remains optimistic that this will be the first of many sales of Angolan diamonds.