Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

IGI to collaborate with John Glajz to certify Argyle Pink Diamonds

16 december 2019
News

The International Gemological Institute (IGI), has joined forces with John Glajz, a Singapore-based authorized partner of Argyle Pink Diamonds for nearly 25 years, to certify these gems, which are some of the rarest in the world, creating The Collector’s Edition: An Exclusive Selection of Argyle Pink Diamonds, as per a report by IGI. 

news_16122019_argyle.png
Image credit: IGI


“To date, IGI has delivered more than 1,000 of these reports and we look forward to continuing to provide a sustainable and secure way for consumers to purchase these diamonds with the utmost confidence,” said IGI Antwerp, MD Deborah Pienica.
Almost the entire world supply of rare pink, red and violet diamonds come from Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine which will closes at the end of 2020. Thus, this collection is likely to become more valuable.
IGI grades each diamond attesting to the origin, natural aspect, color and clarity. 
In order to maintain a verified chain of custody, the diamonds are securely sealed by IGI, which is an independent third party, thus ensuring ultimate customer protection.
With a verified Argyle origin and the impending closure of the mine, The Collector’s Edition presents an innovative and unique opportunity to own a curated selection of these rare diamonds.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished