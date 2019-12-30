IGI to collaborate with John Glajz to certify Argyle Pink Diamonds

Image credit: IGI

“To date, IGI has delivered more than 1,000 of these reports and we look forward to continuing to provide a sustainable and secure way for consumers to purchase these diamonds with the utmost confidence,” said IGI Antwerp, MD Deborah Pienica.Almost the entire world supply of rare pink, red and violet diamonds come from Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine which will closes at the end of 2020. Thus, this collection is likely to become more valuable.IGI grades each diamond attesting to the origin, natural aspect, color and clarity.In order to maintain a verified chain of custody, the diamonds are securely sealed by IGI, which is an independent third party, thus ensuring ultimate customer protection.With a verified Argyle origin and the impending closure of the mine, The Collector’s Edition presents an innovative and unique opportunity to own a curated selection of these rare diamonds.