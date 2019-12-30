The Bunder Diamond Mine is sold to Essel Mining

16 december 2019

The Bunder Diamond Mine, located in Chhattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India, was sold to Essel Mining, a company owned by the Aditya Birla Group, says gjepc.org.The government, as reported has sold the mining rights under a 50-year lease.It is said that the project will help provide jobs and contribute to the budget of the state.The mine has an estimated 34.20 million carat diamond deposits.The action was reportedly held online.Previously it was said that the state government had signed an agreement with Rio Tinto and issued a 30-year mining lease to the company from November 2011. However, in August 2016 the company announced it would no longer proceed with its Bunder diamonds project because of commercial reasons.