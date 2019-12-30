Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels totals $67.5 million

13 december 2019
News

Christie’s latest auction Magnificent Jewels, which took place on December 11, totalled $67,519,625. 
44 countries participated in the auction, says the company.
The highlight was ‘The duPont Ruby,’ Burmese ruby, emerald, diamond, and natural pearl brooch of 11.20 carats from The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. It went under the hammer for $8,957,750.

news_13122019_christie's.JPG

Image credit: Christie's

Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelry, Christie’s, commented the results, “The depth of bidding, strong sell through rates, and solid prices realized demonstrate Christie’s continued ability to source and sell the very best jewels for our collectors. This sale was particularly special as it comprised truly exceptional gemstones, led by ‘The duPont Ruby,’ alongside an unparalleled depth of significant signed jewels from important private collections. We are delighted with the results as it showcases the strength of the market and a broader more sophisticated approach to what our clients are looking to acquire.”
Among other things sold were a superb fancy vivid blue diamond ring of 3.07 carats, VVS1 clarity, which sold for $3,375,000; a Belle Époque Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring of 30.14 carats that achieved $3,015,000; a diamond ring of 24.13 carats, D color, flawless clarity, that realized $2,055,000; a diamond ring of 23.55 carats, D color, potentially internally flawless, by Harry Winston, which sold for $2,235,000; and 'The duPont Emerald,' Belle Époque Colombian emerald and diamond ring of 9.11 carats, Tiffany & Co. from The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which sold for more than three times its low estimate realizing $1,635,000.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished