Botswana Diamonds opts to focus on advanced kimberlite projects in Zimbabwe, South Africa

13 december 2019

Botswana Diamonds, which convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM), in London on Thursday, has resolved that its diamond exploration work will focus on advanced kimberlite projects in Zimbabwe and the Free State kimberlite field in South Africa in addition to acquiring fresh licenses in the Kalahari of Botswana.The company recently announced that it now has a 2.5% of joint venture with Vast Resources to develop the Chiadzwa Community Diamond concession in the Marange diamond fields, in Zimbabwe.The two companies had previously concluded an agreement for the development of Heritage concessions in the Marange diamond fields and that a separate agreement would cover the joint development of diamond properties outside of the Marange diamond fields.Vast then recently entered into a joint venture agreement with Chiadzwa Mineral Resources to establish Katanga Mining.Katanga intends to conclude a joint venture agreement with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) for the purpose of exploring and mining at the Chiadzwa community diamond concession as well as marketing diamonds mined from the operation.Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said its technology partner Subterrane have outlined five drill ready targets which could be kimberlite pipes on the Thorny River project in South Africa.A royalty mining contractor was also said to have commenced work on the Marsfontein Mine dumps, in South Africa and gravels, diamonds have been recovered.It said drilling is also planned on four drill ready targets in the Kalahari of Botswana under the company’s 100% owned Sunland Minerals.These targets, it said, are ‘high grade’ geophysical anomalies with positive kimberlitic sampling results.