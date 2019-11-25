Exclusive
Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs
At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...
25 november 2019
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
Lucapa eyes majority stake in Angola’s Lulo diamond mine
Block 8 of Lulo diamond mine Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
The company currently holds a 39% interest in Lulo and is the operator of the kimberlite exploration joint venture.
Endiama holds 51% while Rosas & Petalas owns the remaining 10%.
Lucapa said it hopes to conclude the discussions in the first quarter of 2020.
Lulo holds the primary (kimberlite) exploration licence for the 3,000km2 Lulo diamond concession in Angola.
The kimberlite exploration programme aims to identify the primary hard-rock source or sources of the alluvial diamonds being mined by Lucapa and its partners at Lulo, which have achieved average run of mine sale prices of about $1,900 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished