Exclusive
Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs
At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...
25 november 2019
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
High import duty wipes out 'round-tripping' practice in the Indian diamond industry
The import of polished diamonds, which touched $20 bln in 2010-11 has been reduced 10 times to just $2 billion in 2018-19. However, the industry leaders stated that the increase in import duty has left genuine diamantaires, including those having manufacturing units in South African countries, in the lurch.
But, round-tripping was not new to the Indian diamond industry as the practice was going on since 2007 when the Central government scraped the 3 per cent import duty and allowed free imports of cut and polished diamonds. The unscrupulous traders took this as an opportunity to carry out ‘round-tripping’ and defraud the banks.
A senior office-bearer of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) reportedly told TOI, “The round-tripping of diamonds is over, but the genuine players in the industry having their offices in Hong Kong, South Africa and Antwerp are facing business losses. They are unable to send the diamond assortments to India due to high import duty. The import of polished diamonds, since the duty hike in September 2018, has shown a decline by around 25% and revenue collection too has had a dramatic drop by over 51%. We have requested the government to reduce the duty back to 2.5% to help the genuine players in the industry.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished