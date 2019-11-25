High import duty wipes out 'round-tripping' practice in the Indian diamond industry

After the Indian central government increased import duty on polished diamonds from 2.5% to 7.5%, round-tripping of polished diamonds, a bogus trade practice intended to artificially inflate the balance sheets, has been completely eradicated in India, says a TOI report.

The import of polished diamonds, which touched $20 bln in 2010-11 has been reduced 10 times to just $2 billion in 2018-19. However, the industry leaders stated that the increase in import duty has left genuine diamantaires, including those having manufacturing units in South African countries, in the lurch.

But, round-tripping was not new to the Indian diamond industry as the practice was going on since 2007 when the Central government scraped the 3 per cent import duty and allowed free imports of cut and polished diamonds. The unscrupulous traders took this as an opportunity to carry out ‘round-tripping’ and defraud the banks.

A senior office-bearer of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) reportedly told TOI, “The round-tripping of diamonds is over, but the genuine players in the industry having their offices in Hong Kong, South Africa and Antwerp are facing business losses. They are unable to send the diamond assortments to India due to high import duty. The import of polished diamonds, since the duty hike in September 2018, has shown a decline by around 25% and revenue collection too has had a dramatic drop by over 51%. We have requested the government to reduce the duty back to 2.5% to help the genuine players in the industry.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



