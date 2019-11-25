GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal elected as first-ever Indian Vice President of CIBJO

Today

Image credit: GJEPC

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, the current Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has become the first member of the Indian industry to be elected one of the three Vice Presidents of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Pramod Agrawal is also the Chairman of Derewala Industries Limited, one of the most prominent gemstones and jewellery corporation in Jaipur-India, according to a press release from the GJEPC.Pramod Agrawal was nominated by CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri, and the decision was confirmed by the organisation’s General Assembly and Board of Directors, meeting in Bahrain, November 18-20, at the 2019 CIBJO Congress.Pramod Agarwal will serve a two-year term as Vice President alongside Roland Naftule of the United States, a former president of both the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA) and the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA), as well as a former member of the Board of Governors of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA); and Jonathan Kendall of the United Kingdom, President of both the De Beers Group Institute of Diamonds and De Beers Group Industry Services. At the CIBJO Congress, Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri was also elected for another term as CIBJO President.Dr Cavalieri said: “I am delighted that Pramod accepted the nomination and that it was accepted so readily by the CIBJO members and directors. Given the primary role that India plays in almost all sectors of the industry, the country must be appropriately represented in the leadership of our confederation. With his acumen and vast experience, Pramod is just the right person to fill the role. I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to the important work we do.”Pramod Agrawal said: “I feel it’s a great honour that CIBJO has bestowed upon me. As the serving chairman of GJEPC, a national body of international stature, I have been involved in a lot of initiatives for the betterment of world gem and jewellery industry. This is an opportunity to take the good work ahead. I thank the CIBJO President, Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, and all the other CIBJO members. Along with them, my efforts will be to bring the change the industry wishes to see.”