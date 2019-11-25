Exclusive
Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs
At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...
25 november 2019
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal elected as first-ever Indian Vice President of CIBJO
Pramod Agrawal was nominated by CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri, and the decision was confirmed by the organisation’s General Assembly and Board of Directors, meeting in Bahrain, November 18-20, at the 2019 CIBJO Congress.
Pramod Agarwal will serve a two-year term as Vice President alongside Roland Naftule of the United States, a former president of both the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA) and the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA), as well as a former member of the Board of Governors of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA); and Jonathan Kendall of the United Kingdom, President of both the De Beers Group Institute of Diamonds and De Beers Group Industry Services. At the CIBJO Congress, Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri was also elected for another term as CIBJO President.
Dr Cavalieri said: “I am delighted that Pramod accepted the nomination and that it was accepted so readily by the CIBJO members and directors. Given the primary role that India plays in almost all sectors of the industry, the country must be appropriately represented in the leadership of our confederation. With his acumen and vast experience, Pramod is just the right person to fill the role. I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to the important work we do.”
Pramod Agrawal said: “I feel it’s a great honour that CIBJO has bestowed upon me. As the serving chairman of GJEPC, a national body of international stature, I have been involved in a lot of initiatives for the betterment of world gem and jewellery industry. This is an opportunity to take the good work ahead. I thank the CIBJO President, Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, and all the other CIBJO members. Along with them, my efforts will be to bring the change the industry wishes to see.”
