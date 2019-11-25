Exclusive
Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs
At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...
25 november 2019
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
Zimbabwe earns $142 mln from 10-month diamond sales
MMCZ general manager Tongai Muzenda could not disclose the carats sold during the period under consideration.
Zimbabwe is expected to conduct a diamond auction of 500 000 carats before the end of the year.
The country currently had a stockpile of 3 million carats having suspended diamond trading for the better part of the year due to what the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager Tongai Muzenda dubbed “administrative issues”.
The country sold 316 000 carats at its September auction, which attracted buyers from Belgium, Dubai, India, Israel and South Africa.
Zimbabwe expects to produce 4.1 million carats of diamonds this year compared with 3.2 million carats in 2018.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished