Zimbabwe earns $142 mln from 10-month diamond sales

Zimbabwe accrued $142 million from diamond sales for the 10 months to October, 2019, according to the state-owned Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).MMCZ general manager Tongai Muzenda could not disclose the carats sold during the period under consideration.Zimbabwe is expected to conduct a diamond auction of 500 000 carats before the end of the year.The country currently had a stockpile of 3 million carats having suspended diamond trading for the better part of the year due to what the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager Tongai Muzenda dubbed “administrative issues”.The country sold 316 000 carats at its September auction, which attracted buyers from Belgium, Dubai, India, Israel and South Africa.Zimbabwe expects to produce 4.1 million carats of diamonds this year compared with 3.2 million carats in 2018.