Zim under fire for lowering diamond royalty

Today

Zimbabwe has come under fire for its plans to review the royalty on diamond from the current 15% to 10% of gross revenue from 1 January, 2020.

Mining rights advocacy groups cited by Chat263 said Harare slashed the diamond royalty to appease investors instead of up-scaling its exploration capacity in the diamond sector.

Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi said the 33% reduction will not result in improved production if diamond extraction remained shrouded in secrecy.

The country’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube said earlier this month in his presentation of the 2020 National Budget Statement to Parliament that diamond miners are now exploiting conglomerate deposits, hence the cost of extraction has significantly increased.

“In order to promote investment in exploration and extraction, I propose to review the royalty on diamond from 15% to 10% of gross revenue, with effective from 1 January, 2020,” he said.

Diamond miners had lobbied government to lower the royalty arguing it was too high compared to neighbouring countries coupled with high cost of mining conglomerates compared to alluvial stones as was the case when Marange alluvial diamond fields were discovered in 2006.

Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023.

Zimbabwe is also planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats last year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



