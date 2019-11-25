Exclusive

Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs

At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...

25 november 2019

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels autumn auction concluded with success

Today
News

On 26th November, Christie’s held its Magnificent Jewels auction, which totaled US$50,880,505. Almost 25% of lots exceeded their estimate, according to the report from the auction house.  

news_28112019_chritie's.png
Image credit: Christie's


The highlight od the sale was Heavenly Harmony, a Magnificent Jadeite and Spinel Necklace, which  was sold for US$9,442,951. 
A 3.24 CarAT Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond Ring by Moussaieff went under the hammer for US$6,893,880, at US$2.12M per carat.
Vickie Sek, Chairman, Jewellery Asia, commented “We were encouraged by client participation at the highest levels, with multiple bidders on numerous top lots. We look forward now to the continuation of our jewellery sale season, with auctions in London, Paris, and New York for the grand finale on 11th December.”
The auction welcomed wide international participation, with bidders from 17 countries and 3 continents.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished