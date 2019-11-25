Christie’s Magnificent Jewels autumn auction concluded with success

Today

On 26th November, Christie’s held its Magnificent Jewels auction, which totaled US$50,880,505. Almost 25% of lots exceeded their estimate, according to the report from the auction house.









Image credit: Christie's







The highlight od the sale was Heavenly Harmony, a Magnificent Jadeite and Spinel Necklace, which was sold for US$9,442,951.

A 3.24 CarAT Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond Ring by Moussaieff went under the hammer for US$6,893,880, at US$2.12M per carat.

Vickie Sek, Chairman, Jewellery Asia, commented “We were encouraged by client participation at the highest levels, with multiple bidders on numerous top lots. We look forward now to the continuation of our jewellery sale season, with auctions in London, Paris, and New York for the grand finale on 11th December.”

The auction welcomed wide international participation, with bidders from 17 countries and 3 continents.