GJSCI announces First Indian Jewellery Excellence Symposium in Mumbai

The Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India will be hosting the first Indian Jewellery Excellence Symposium in Mumbai as per an announcement made by the Council recently.
The scheduled sessions include the future in designing using CAD, blockchain technology and upskilling bench skills to reach global standards
The two-day meeting will include sessions on different on management, skill and technical subjects. The confirmed speakers include designer Deidre Featherstone, Tracr General Manager Jim Duffey and jeweller Jeff Kantra.
The Indian Jewellery Excellence Symposium will take place on January 8-9 at the Leela Mumbai hotel.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished