Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs

At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...

25 november 2019

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

GJSCI announces First Indian Jewellery Excellence Symposium in Mumbai

Today
News

The Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India will be hosting the first Indian Jewellery Excellence Symposium in Mumbai as per an announcement made by the Council recently.
The scheduled sessions include the future in designing using CAD, blockchain technology and upskilling bench skills to reach global standards
The two-day meeting will include sessions on different on management, skill and technical subjects. The confirmed speakers include designer Deidre Featherstone, Tracr General Manager Jim Duffey and jeweller Jeff Kantra.
The Indian Jewellery Excellence Symposium will take place on January 8-9 at the Leela Mumbai hotel.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

