Stargems falsely reporting, inflating Dubai diamond sales?

Stargems – a DMCC-registered international diamond company - recently conducted what was described as its “record-breaking” tender in Dubai.

The company reported that customers viewed over 577,000 carats of rough diamonds and the total value of diamond goods sold was just below $50 million (AED180 million).

Rough diamonds sold, it said, originated from several African countries, including more than 500,000 carats from the SACIM mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“We are delighted with the overwhelming interest shown in the tender, and the competitive price achieved for the rough stones,” said Stargems chairperson and founder Shailesh Javeri.

“Through Dubai, Stargems is able to connect buyers and sellers and take advantage of the city’s connectivity. This is why we will continue to stage tenders on the DDE floor, and have reason to be positive about future sales here in Dubai.”

However, an impeccable source privy to the goings on told Rough&Polished that another tender for the sale of rough from DRC was held in Antwerp.

The parcel of rough from DRC was about 600,000 carats, according to the source.

“That was split up into a little more than 300 000 carats for tender at Antwerp, and a little less than 300 000 carats for tender at DMCC,” said the source.

The Antwerp tender is said to have earned just under $6 million or about $17 per carat.

“If we say Stargems sold 300 000 carats (instead of the 500 000 carats they claim) at $17 per carat, that would total $5.1 million,” said the source.

“That means the remaining 77,000 carats would have had to sell for nearly $600 per carat ($585). This is impossible for the type of goods they sold…they are reporting and inflating the sales they make in Dubai. It is a common occurrence…”



