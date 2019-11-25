Exclusive
Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs
At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...
25 november 2019
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
Stargems falsely reporting, inflating Dubai diamond sales?
The company reported that customers viewed over 577,000 carats of rough diamonds and the total value of diamond goods sold was just below $50 million (AED180 million).
Rough diamonds sold, it said, originated from several African countries, including more than 500,000 carats from the SACIM mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
“We are delighted with the overwhelming interest shown in the tender, and the competitive price achieved for the rough stones,” said Stargems chairperson and founder Shailesh Javeri.
“Through Dubai, Stargems is able to connect buyers and sellers and take advantage of the city’s connectivity. This is why we will continue to stage tenders on the DDE floor, and have reason to be positive about future sales here in Dubai.”
However, an impeccable source privy to the goings on told Rough&Polished that another tender for the sale of rough from DRC was held in Antwerp.
The parcel of rough from DRC was about 600,000 carats, according to the source.
“That was split up into a little more than 300 000 carats for tender at Antwerp, and a little less than 300 000 carats for tender at DMCC,” said the source.
The Antwerp tender is said to have earned just under $6 million or about $17 per carat.
“If we say Stargems sold 300 000 carats (instead of the 500 000 carats they claim) at $17 per carat, that would total $5.1 million,” said the source.
“That means the remaining 77,000 carats would have had to sell for nearly $600 per carat ($585). This is impossible for the type of goods they sold…they are reporting and inflating the sales they make in Dubai. It is a common occurrence…”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished