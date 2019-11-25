1st DRC tender in Antwerp delivers on expectations

Today

The first ever direct tender in Antwerp of 350,000 carats of rough diamonds from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) delivered on all expectations, The Diamond Loupe informed.Out of 115 companies, both Antwerp-based companies and foreign buyers from Israel, India, Dubai and other countries, attending the viewings, 79 companies placed 426 bids on 36 lots, the AWDC web portal said.All bids were accepted, and the sale totaled US$ 5.92 million, at an average price of US$16.83 per carat, exceeding expectations according to Samir Gems, the tender facilitator who organized the tender at the AWDC Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility.The success of this first tender is a major step toward implementing a cooperation agreement signed in September during a visit from President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi to facilitate access for DRC goods to Antwerp’s transparent diamond market.