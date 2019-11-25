Lacloche exhibits its jewels in Paris

Today









Image credit: School of Jewelry Arts







Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg Established on the rue de la Paix in 1901, it also had boutiques in Madrid and London, as well as branches in Nice, Biarritz, San Sebastián, Cannes and Deauville.Lacloche Frères, and later Jacques Lacloche, created jewelry for royalty: Queen Victoria of Spain, Edward VII of England, the kings of Greece and Siam, as well as for aristocratic figures such as the Duchess of Westminster, and even Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly.

Lacloche has opened and exhibition of its jewels, which takes place at L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts in Paris from October 23 to December 20, 2019, says the official site of the School.The Maison Lacloche was one of Paris’ celebrated jewelry houses from the Belle Époque period to the 1960s.