Alexkor's reliance on diamond sales risky – audit report

South African state-owned diamond miner Alexkor’s reliance on its diamond sale business as a source of income is risky as it creates uncertainty for the company's future, according to an audit report seen by local media.

Independent auditor and director of Ngubane and Company, Sicelo Vilakati, said in his audit report that apart from its 51% in the Pooling and Sharing Joint Venture (PSJV), Alexkor had no income-generating operations beyond diamond sales.

"We draw attention to the financial statements, which indicate that all the public entity's revenue for continuing operations was generated through the sale of diamonds," he said.

"Alexkor is exposed to financial challenges that face the PSJV [Pooling and Sharing Joint Venture], which could pose a risk to the going concern. These events or conditions along with other matters as set forth, indicate presence of sustainability risk as reliance is placed on one major revenue source."

Meanwhile, Alexkor chairperson Tshediso Matona said that the PSJV incurred a net loss of R63 million for 2019, compared to a loss of R12 million in 2018.

The company sold 67 724 carats in 2019, realising revenue of R412 million against budgeted figures of 76 900 carats and R524 million revenue, he said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished