Serena Williams launches ethical jewelry brand

One of the most famous tennis players in the world, Serena Williams, presented her own jewelry brand with ethically sourced diamonds.
Williams collaborates with K.P. Sanghvi, a diamond company that uses only stones mined in «ethical» sources.
The celebrity brand produces diamond necklaces, luxury tennis bracelets and much more. Diamond lovers can also find diamond-encrusted collars with dog tags, rings and earrings.
Jewelry prices start at $ 299, and premium items will cost up to $ 9,999.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg