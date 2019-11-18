Exclusive

Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs

At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...

Yesterday

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

ALROSA sells its own polished diamonds at an auction in the USA

Today
News

Diamonds of ALROSA cutting division, a subsidiary of ALROSA, held an auction for polished diamonds of its own production. Revenue from sales amounted to $ 4.8 million. This was announced in the company's press release received by Rough & Polished today.
Diamond viewings were held at the office of ALROSA USA Inc.
The auction was attended by companies from the USA, Belgium, Israel, China, India, Hong Kong and Russia. 

news_23112019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


Pavel Vinikhin, Director of the Diamonds of ALROSA cutting division commented the results of the auction: «We brought a diverse range of polished diamonds to New York, including fancy colors and different cuts. There were more than 50 participants, and customers from the US were among them as well. The auction was very successful, we sold the most part of the offered volume.» 
The Diamonds of ALROSA  sold 255 stones with a total weight of 435 carats, which is 80% of the total offer.
That amount included 21 stones of regular color, and 73 fancy colored diamonds, such as Yellow, Pink and Purple, as well as 9 sets of colored diamonds with a total weight of 65 carats.
This was the second ALROSA’s auction for polished diamonds in New York this year. The first one took place in summer and completed with a revenue of $3 million.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished