ALROSA sells its own polished diamonds at an auction in the USA

Diamonds of ALROSA cutting division, a subsidiary of ALROSA, held an auction for polished diamonds of its own production. Revenue from sales amounted to $ 4.8 million. This was announced in the company's press release received by Rough & Polished today.

Diamond viewings were held at the office of ALROSA USA Inc.

Image credit: ALROSA







Pavel Vinikhin, Director of the Diamonds of ALROSA cutting division commented the results of the auction: «We brought a diverse range of polished diamonds to New York, including fancy colors and different cuts. There were more than 50 participants, and customers from the US were among them as well. The auction was very successful, we sold the most part of the offered volume.»

The Diamonds of ALROSA sold 255 stones with a total weight of 435 carats, which is 80% of the total offer.

That amount included 21 stones of regular color, and 73 fancy colored diamonds, such as Yellow, Pink and Purple, as well as 9 sets of colored diamonds with a total weight of 65 carats.

This was the second ALROSA’s auction for polished diamonds in New York this year. The first one took place in summer and completed with a revenue of $3 million.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg