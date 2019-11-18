Priceless diamonds stolen in Dresden state museum

Today

Three diamond jewellery sets from one of Europe's largest treasure collections - the Dresden Green Vault in eastern Germany - were stolen on Monday morning, BBC reported."Three out of 10 diamond sets have gone," Marion Ackermann, head of the Dresden state museums, was quoted as saying.As per the report, the missing sets also included some rubies, emeralds and sapphires.According to the official date, the stolen sets might be worth €1bn.To get into the building the thieves removed part of an iron grille on a ground-floor window, then smashed the glass.After examining CCTV footage, the police said that there are two suspects. But more people might have been involved in the robbery.The most valuable items are in the palace's historic section on the ground floor.It includes about 3,000 items of jewellery and other treasures decorated with gold, silver, ivory and pearl, such as a figure of a moor studded with emeralds and a 648-carat sapphire - a royal gift from Russia's Tsar Peter the Great.Saxony's ruler, Augustus the Strong, created the collection in 1723 in one of the world's oldest museums.One of the most valuable jewels is a 41-carat green diamond currently on show in New York.