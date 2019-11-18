Exclusive

Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs

At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

Angola conducts second international diamond auction

Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM, is currently conducting the country’s second international diamond tender in the capital, Luanda. 

news_29012019_angola.png
Image credit: SODIAM


The auction, which commenced last week will run until 6 December and it features a single stone extracted by Sociedade Mineira do Cuango weighing 183.55 carats and two special stones from Catoca, which are part of a batch of 110.21 carats, according to Macauhub.
The tender features another batch of seven special stones that make up a total of 210.66 carats and two other lots weighing 127.691 carats and 127.692 respectively.
Results of the tender will be announced on 7 December.
The first tender organised by SODIAM last January raked in $16,7 million from stones weighing between 43,25 carats and 114,94 carats sourced from Sociedade Mineira do Lulo.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




