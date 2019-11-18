Angola conducts second international diamond auction

Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM, is currently conducting the country’s second international diamond tender in the capital, Luanda.
Image credit: SODIAM
The tender features another batch of seven special stones that make up a total of 210.66 carats and two other lots weighing 127.691 carats and 127.692 respectively.
Results of the tender will be announced on 7 December.
The first tender organised by SODIAM last January raked in $16,7 million from stones weighing between 43,25 carats and 114,94 carats sourced from Sociedade Mineira do Lulo.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished