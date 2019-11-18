Angola conducts second international diamond auction

The auction, which commenced last week will run until 6 December and it features a single stone extracted by Sociedade Mineira do Cuango weighing 183.55 carats and two special stones from Catoca, which are part of a batch of 110.21 carats, according to Macauhub.The tender features another batch of seven special stones that make up a total of 210.66 carats and two other lots weighing 127.691 carats and 127.692 respectively.Results of the tender will be announced on 7 December.The first tender organised by SODIAM last January raked in $16,7 million from stones weighing between 43,25 carats and 114,94 carats sourced from Sociedade Mineira do Lulo.