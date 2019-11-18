Exclusive
Kangalassi 2.0: Raising the living standards, creating new jobs
At the V Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in early September in Vladivostok, the Yakut company SAYBM signed a tripartite agreement with two agencies - the Far Eastern agency and the regional one - for attracting investments and providing export...
Today
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
Zim to sign diamonds for fuel deal with Alrosa, Swiss firm – report
The southern African country is experiencing intermittent fuel supplies.
Unnamed sources cited by Business Times said the deal is set to be inked this week.
Alrosa will receive diamonds from the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) every month with an estimated value of $40m, insiders said.
“The deal is expected to come into effect in 2020 and the diesel supplies will run for a period of three years,” the source said.
Harare is said to be concluding a sale purchase contract with a Swiss firm, Tatneft, which will provide diesel in exchange for diamonds from the ZCDC.
“Due to fluctuations on the global market, Tafneft will have the liberty to reduce the value of the diamonds by 30%,” said the source. “The diesel will be supplied via the Port of Beira. Under this arrangement, Tatneft is expected to deliver high quality diesel 50 ppm [parts per million].”
Alrosa has already partnered ZCDC for diamond exploration and mining. However, it will only start mining if it takes a majority stake in any project.
Zimbabwe is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats last year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished