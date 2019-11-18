LVMH raises its bid for Tiffany - report

Image credit: Tiffany & Co.
Companies are currently negotiating, however, Tiffany reportedly put forward a counter proposal and asked $140 per share.
If LVMH agrees, the total transaction could amount to $17 billion.
Initially, the French group offered $ 120 per share, but then it increased its bid to $130.
LVMH already owns brands such as Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Tag Heuer.
The acquisition of Tiffany & Co would create a much bigger opportunity for LVMH in the United States and help expand its jewelry offerings.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg