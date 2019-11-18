LVMH raises its bid for Tiffany - report

French LVMH, a leading global group of luxury manufacturers, has increased its bid for the purchase of Tiffany & Co. up to $135 per share, says Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.Image credit: Tiffany & Co.Companies are currently negotiating, however, Tiffany reportedly put forward a counter proposal and asked $140 per share.If LVMH agrees, the total transaction could amount to $17 billion.Initially, the French group offered $ 120 per share, but then it increased its bid to $130.LVMH already owns brands such as Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Tag Heuer.The acquisition of Tiffany & Co would create a much bigger opportunity for LVMH in the United States and help expand its jewelry offerings.