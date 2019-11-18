Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

De Beers eyes tax breaks to extend land-based operations in Namibia

namdeb_logo.pngNamdeb, a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is engaging the government over tax breaks to extend its land-based operations beyond 2023, according to media reports.
Namdeb currently pays a 55% corporate tax on its profit and 10% royalty on its sales.
Company chief executive Riaan Burger wants the corporate tax and royalty revised, arguing they are high.
“While that may be conducive or viable for new diamond operators, it might not be conducive to an aging marginal asset like Namdeb,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters to local reporters.
“I think there is an understanding of the importance of Namdeb in the economy and in particular in terms of the jobs that are affected by the current short life of mine.”
Diamond mining generates 20% of Namibia’s export earnings making it the largest taxpayer in the country.
Land-based diamond operations are projected to end in 2023 and will be no longer economical to continue under the current tax regime.
Its output decreased by 7% to 400 000 carats in the third quarter as the Elizabeth Bay land operations were placed on care and maintenance late last year.
The Elizabeth Bay Mine was recently sold to a local consortium.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

