Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

ALROSA will keep matryoshka diamond

Today
News

A unique diamond resembling a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll, or a diamond in a diamond, will be included in ALROSA’s collection of rare finds. The stones from the collection are not for sale. It also includes a skull-shaped diamond and a stone similar to a soccer ball mined in recent years.

news_04102019_matryoshka.jpg
                           Image credit: ALROSA
 

The diamond with another one moving freely inside was unearthed at the Nyurba Mining and Processing Division. 
According to scientists, diamond may be over 800 million years old. Despite its complex structure, it weighs only 0.62 carats (0.124 grams) and has maximum dimensions of 4.8 x 4.9 x 2.8 mm. The internal cavity volume is 6 mm3 and the internal crystal volume is 1.6 mm3 with an estimated weight of 0.02 carats (0.004 grams). The inner diamond has a tabular shape and dimensions of 1.9×2.1×0.6 mm.
Specialists of the Yakutsk Diamond Trade Enterprise discovered this unusual diamond during a sorting process.
It is yet to be discovered how exactly such a diamond was formed, but it is assumed that both stones were formed simultaneously.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished