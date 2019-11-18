ALROSA will keep matryoshka diamond

Image credit: ALROSA

A unique diamond resembling a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll, or a diamond in a diamond, will be included in ALROSA’s collection of rare finds. The stones from the collection are not for sale. It also includes a skull-shaped diamond and a stone similar to a soccer ball mined in recent years.The diamond with another one moving freely inside was unearthed at the Nyurba Mining and Processing Division.According to scientists, diamond may be over 800 million years old. Despite its complex structure, it weighs only 0.62 carats (0.124 grams) and has maximum dimensions of 4.8 x 4.9 x 2.8 mm. The internal cavity volume is 6 mmand the internal crystal volume is 1.6 mmwith an estimated weight of 0.02 carats (0.004 grams). The inner diamond has a tabular shape and dimensions of 1.9×2.1×0.6 mm.Specialists of the Yakutsk Diamond Trade Enterprise discovered this unusual diamond during a sorting process.It is yet to be discovered how exactly such a diamond was formed, but it is assumed that both stones were formed simultaneously.