We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Zim projects drop in illegal diamond mining activities

Today
News

Zimbabwe is anticipating a drop in illegal diamond mining activities in Marange ahead of a new partnership between the local community, Vast Resources and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Vast and the Chiadzwa community had already established a joint venture called Katanga, which is set to join hands with the state-owned diamond company.
ZCDC chief security officer Ellias Mvere was quoted by local media as saying that 3 259 illegal diamond miners were arrested between January and November this year with locals constituting 79% of the arrests.
High unemployment, poverty levels and hunger were cited by local traditional leaders as major reasons pushing people into illegal diamond mining activities.
Meanwhile, ZCDC acting chief executive Roberto De Preto said their partnership with Katanga is imminent.
"ZCDC want to form partnership with locals in the mining of diamonds and the agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year,” he said.
“We are close to sign a joint venture to establish a company called Katanga which a joint venture between locals and a British capital listed company Vast Resources."
This was the first time the community will become an active shareholder in the mining of diamonds in the country.
Zimbabwe produced 2,8 million carats in 2018.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

