Zim projects drop in illegal diamond mining activities

Zimbabwe is anticipating a drop in illegal diamond mining activities in Marange ahead of a new partnership between the local community, Vast Resources and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

Vast and the Chiadzwa community had already established a joint venture called Katanga, which is set to join hands with the state-owned diamond company.

ZCDC chief security officer Ellias Mvere was quoted by local media as saying that 3 259 illegal diamond miners were arrested between January and November this year with locals constituting 79% of the arrests.

High unemployment, poverty levels and hunger were cited by local traditional leaders as major reasons pushing people into illegal diamond mining activities.

Meanwhile, ZCDC acting chief executive Roberto De Preto said their partnership with Katanga is imminent.

"ZCDC want to form partnership with locals in the mining of diamonds and the agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year,” he said.

“We are close to sign a joint venture to establish a company called Katanga which a joint venture between locals and a British capital listed company Vast Resources."

This was the first time the community will become an active shareholder in the mining of diamonds in the country.

Zimbabwe produced 2,8 million carats in 2018.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished