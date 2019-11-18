Exclusive

Use it or lose it, Angola warns diamond exploration licence holders

angola_flag.pngAngola has warned artisanal and semi-industrial diamond mining cooperatives that they will lose their exploration licences if they remain inactive for more than six months.
“Withdrawal of licenses is the solution if the decisions issued by the ministry are not followed,” Angolan secretary of state for geology and mines Jânio Correia Victor was quoted as saying by Macauhub.
Cooperatives will be now expected to make use of their exploration licences within six months of the issuance of the licence or risk cancellation.
They are also expected to send their monthly business activity reports to the Office for Semi-Industrial Exploration, as well as adopting measures to eliminate illegal mining and diamond smuggling.
Cooperative production was 24,766 carats between February and October 2019.
The sector produced 212,544 carats in 2018 compared with 465,122 carats in 2017.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

