Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

De Beers providing its own clarity about natural and laboratory-grown diamonds

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngThe De Beers Group has created a new booklet to clearly differentiate between two "entirely different" products, with two entirely different value propositions, which now form part of its product portfolio: natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. 
According to the Diamond Loupe, the booklet was distributed to 'sightholders' and stakeholders, and addresses the primary differences among the two products, such as; rarity, the types of jewelry for which they are appropriate, the environmental impact of the two products and the question of 'legacy'.
"This booklet equips diamond professionals with the facts to communicate accurately to consumers," De Beers Group says. According to it, natural diamonds are "inherently rare and precious", while laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) are "mass-produced in batches [and thus are] neither rare nor unique, so they don't possess the enduring value of natural diamonds." To illustrate, they note that LGD prices have declined by two-thirds inside a year, and will likely continue to fall as the technology improves. 
The difference between their inherent properties also makes them suitable for different types of jewelry, with diamonds appropriate for jewelry marking significant moments in life, enduring in value and serving as family treasures to be handed down to future generations, while LGDs are suitable for the low-price, non-precious jewelry segment. They are conceived for accessible fashion jewelry one wears for fun rather than for emotional significance.
De Beers' booklet also seeks to dispel the myth of the lower environmental impact of LGDs. "More than two-thirds of LGD supply are manufactured in China, Singapore or India and have a significantly larger carbon footprint," booklet says.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished