Jwaneng Mine Cut 9 project to create thousands of Jobs – Botswana President

The Jwaneng Mine’s Cut 9 project, which seeks to extend the life of the mine from 2028 to 2035, is expected to create thousands of jobs for locals.President Mokgweetsi Masisi said during the State-of-the-Nation address that the project, which commenced in April 2019, would employ 1 153 people at peak of production of which 98% will be Batswana."The Jwaneng Cut 9 project will bring about benefits including the establishment of a Mining Equipment Component Rebuild Centre in Botswana,” he said.“The Debswana Mining Company is also planning to reopen the Apprentice and Artisan Training Centre."Jwaneng mine currently employs 4 756 people of which 4 671 were citizens.Meanwhile, Masisi said Debswana was conducting a feasibility study at the Letlhakane mine to evaluate options of going underground.He said Lucara Botswana is also conducting a feasibility study at the Karowe mine with a strategic plan to go underground in 2023 to increase the lifespan of the mine to 2041.