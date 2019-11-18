Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Jwaneng Mine Cut 9 project to create thousands of Jobs – Botswana President

Today
News

The Jwaneng Mine’s Cut 9 project, which seeks to extend the life of the mine from 2028 to 2035, is expected to create thousands of jobs for locals.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi said during the State-of-the-Nation address that the project, which commenced in April 2019, would employ 1 153 people at peak of production of which 98% will be Batswana.
"The Jwaneng Cut 9 project will bring about benefits including the establishment of a Mining Equipment Component Rebuild Centre in Botswana,” he said.
“The Debswana Mining Company is also planning to reopen the Apprentice and Artisan Training Centre." 
Jwaneng mine currently employs 4 756 people of which 4 671 were citizens.
Meanwhile, Masisi said Debswana was conducting a feasibility study at the Letlhakane mine to evaluate options of going underground.
He said Lucara Botswana is also conducting a feasibility study at the Karowe mine with a strategic plan to go underground in 2023 to increase the lifespan of the mine to 2041.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

