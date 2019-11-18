Exclusive
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
18 november 2019
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
AGD DIAMONDS JSC was paid a visit by Rostekhnadzor delegation
Gennady Piven, First Deputy CEO of AGD DIAMONDS and Anatoly Stakheev, Deputy CEO and Chief Engineer of the Company told the members of the Rostekhnadzor delegation about the activities of the diamond mining enterprise, paying particular attention to the high industrial safety standards adopted by the Company.
Eduard Pivovarov made a welcoming speech to the employees of the Company, calling it the flagship of industrial safety in the region and wishing it further trouble-free operation.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
The delegation of Rostekhnadzor got acquainted with the rich collection of minerals stored in the office of AGD DIAMONDS. After that, Konstantin Davydov and Eduard Pivovarov went on a study tour to the Vladimir Grib Mining Division to inspect the diamond mine and the processing plant to familiarize with the level of industrial safety and labor protection “on the spot.”
At the Grib diamond mine, the delegation of Rostekhnadzor was fully demonstrated the technological chain of the mining division. In addition to the quarry and the processing plant, the supervisory authorities visited the Company’s department, got acquainted in detail with the work of the mine’s main control room and with the living conditions of the AGD employees in the shift camp.
Summing up the visit, Konstantin Davydov praised the level of industrial safety and labor protection at AGD DIAMONDS: “It is clear that the work of the Company’s industrial and labor safety department is systematic, it is carried out competently, taking into account all the possible risks at such a large production facility.” In addition, the head of the Rostekhnadzor North-West Department noted the openness of the Company in providing information and a high level of technology and organization of operations at the Grib Mining Division.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg