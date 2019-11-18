AGD DIAMONDS JSC was paid a visit by Rostekhnadzor delegation

Today

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

Yesterday, AGD DIAMONDS, JSC was paid a business visit by Konstantin Davydov, Head of the North-West Department of the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) and Eduard Pivovarov, Deputy Head of the Rostekhnadzor Department for the Arkhangelsk Province.Gennady Piven, First Deputy CEO of AGD DIAMONDS and Anatoly Stakheev, Deputy CEO and Chief Engineer of the Company told the members of the Rostekhnadzor delegation about the activities of the diamond mining enterprise, paying particular attention to the high industrial safety standards adopted by the Company.Eduard Pivovarov made a welcoming speech to the employees of the Company, calling it the flagship of industrial safety in the region and wishing it further trouble-free operation.The delegation of Rostekhnadzor got acquainted with the rich collection of minerals stored in the office of AGD DIAMONDS. After that, Konstantin Davydov and Eduard Pivovarov went on a study tour to the Vladimir Grib Mining Division to inspect the diamond mine and the processing plant to familiarize with the level of industrial safety and labor protection “on the spot.”At the Grib diamond mine, the delegation of Rostekhnadzor was fully demonstrated the technological chain of the mining division. In addition to the quarry and the processing plant, the supervisory authorities visited the Company’s department, got acquainted in detail with the work of the mine’s main control room and with the living conditions of the AGD employees in the shift camp.Summing up the visit, Konstantin Davydov praised the level of industrial safety and labor protection at AGD DIAMONDS: “It is clear that the work of the Company’s industrial and labor safety department is systematic, it is carried out competently, taking into account all the possible risks at such a large production facility.” In addition, the head of the Rostekhnadzor North-West Department noted the openness of the Company in providing information and a high level of technology and organization of operations at the Grib Mining Division.