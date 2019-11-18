Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Angola rakes in $1.7 mln from semi-industrial diamond activities

angola_flag.pngThe Angolan National Diamond Trading Company (Sodiam) sold diamonds worth $1.7 million from semi-industrial diamond activities between February and October this year, according to local media reports.
Endiama's mining geology administrator Ana Feijó was quoted by Angop as saying that only 10 cooperatives produced diamonds during the period under review.
These include Campo Sunjige, Queen Nzinga Mbandi and Chitengue Chalanja.
He said of the 266 cooperatives in the country, 234 were dormant.
Angola seized 32,000 carats of diamonds since September 2018 from illegal miners when it launched its transparency operation.
It also granted 268 mining concessions since the beginning of the operation.
Meanwhile, Feijó said 3,097 jobs were created as a result of the re-organisation of the semi-industrial diamond exploration activities in the country.
Angola produced about 9 million carats of diamonds and is planning to boost output to 14 million carats by 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

