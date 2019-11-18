Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

18 november 2019

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Turmoil in Hong Kong hits export of Swiss timepieces

Today
News
On the back of ongoing anti-government protests in the Hong Kong, exports of Swiss timepieces in top luxury watch market Hong Kong took a hit in October, as per a report in jewellerynet.com
Data from the revealed that shipments to Hong Kong – a traditionally strong export market for Swiss watchmakers – plunged 30 percent in October, hindering overall growth.
All other major markets exhibited strong results, with China registering a 17.6 percent uptick and toppling Hong Kong as the second strongest Swiss watch export market after the US.
“Swiss watch exports passed the CHF2 billion (around US$2.02 billion) mark last month, thanks to growth of 1.5 percent compared with October 2018.Overall growth was hindered by the very marked decline in Hong Kong while the rest of the world generally saw an upturn of 6.5 percent.”
According to the federation, weakening exports in Hong Kong were more in line with the actual situation in the local market and had a significant impact on global growth, reducing it by five points. 
Shipments to the US were up 9.5 percent, followed by China and Japan (11.3 percent growth). Europe saw an 8.3 percent rise in exports, which can be traced to a 12.9 percent and 24.2 percent hike in the UK and France, respectively.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
