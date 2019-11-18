Europe adopts customs code to differentiate natural and synthetic diamonds

Today

The European Commission adopted a new customs code to differentiate between natural and synthetic diamonds, the Diamond Loupe says.

This code, introduced in the European combined nomenclature (Chapter 71), will enter into force as from January 1, 2020. It will be applied until January 1, 2022, when the HS6 customs code, which was recently adopted by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), will be applied at the European level.

The European Federation of Jewellery (EFJ) and its membership pursued the adoption of this new European customs code, which will facilitate the monitoring of synthetic diamond flows in Europe, thus allowing better compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.

The EFJ welcomed the acknowledgement of the difference between natural diamonds and synthetic diamonds by the European Commission through the new customs code.

The EFJ also deems it essential to legally oblige retailers to duly inform consumers about the nature of the product they are selling.

The EFJ will therefore continue to advocate the establishment of a European legislation differentiating natural diamonds from synthetic diamonds at retail level in order to ensure consumer protection through full product disclosure, the Diamond Loupe writes.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau



