China’s jewellery sales dip by 4.5% y-o-y in October

The figures from the National Statistics Bureau of China showed retail sales of jewellery, gold and silver were down 4.5 percent in October compared to the same period last year. January to October sales meanwhile showed a 0.1 percent uptick.
Demand for jewellery saw a hefty decline in the third quarter owing to high prices of gold as well as market uncertainties, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).
In its Gold Demand Trends Q3 2019, WGC said gold jewellery demand dropped 16 percent to 460.9 tonnes as the quarterly average price of gold reached $1,472.47, up 21 percent year on year.
Demand for gold jewellery in China slid 12 percent to 156.3 tonnes, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year declines. The figure is also 10 percent below the five-year quarterly average of 173.5 tonnes.
Plain and mass-appeal 24-karat gold jewellery saw a double-digit fall, but retailers recorded growth in sales of 3D hard gold, 5G gold and other innovative products with lightweight and fashionable designs since these appeal to younger consumers. 
The council also highlighted the fading relevance of the golden week holiday as a shopping occasion over the years with consumers, especially the younger generation, preferring to spend their money on experiential purchases.
According to the latest government data, China’s jewellery sales continued their downward trend in October, representing four straight months of declining demand.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
