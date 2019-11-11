Exclusive
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
Yesterday
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
WDC President urges governments to act on KP reforms to support the future of KP
Image credit: World Diamond Council
“I strongly believe that the future relevance of this remarkable enterprise, the Kimberley Process, will be determined by the decisions taken by you, member countries, and possibly those that will not be taken during this week in New Delhi,” he stated. “Lives and livelihoods of individuals who rely on the work that we do together will be impacted by both your actions and inaction. The WDC has been candid in what we would like to see happen, and it is that the conflict diamonds definition should incorporate all of the most severe instances of violence, whether they be carried out by rebel forces, private or state-run security forces, or criminal elements,” Fischler said. However, he noted, the WDC understands that the KP, although tripartite, particularly through its consensus decision-making system, requires a political process.
Industry took its own steps in 2018 when the WDC Board of Directors approved a new System of Warranties, a compliance system that goes beyond the scope of the KPCS. It includes the implementation of universally accepted principles on human and labour rights, AML and anticorruption.
“It is in the collective interest of all participants in the KP that all KP certified rough diamonds meet the standards and expectations of the market.” Mr. Fischler continued to underline that, “within our area of influence we have a duty to care, and to consider long-term solutions that will protect our most vulnerable stakeholders. This is what we need to do together in New Delhi.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished