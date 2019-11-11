Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

Yesterday

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

CIBJO Congress 2019 opens in Bahrain focusing on climate change

Today
News

The 2019 CIBJO Congress opened in Bahrain on 18 Dec 2019, with CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri calling on the jewellery industry to take action on climate change, which he said was not an issue specific to the sector but is the most important story of our time. 

news_19112919_cibjo.jpg
Image credit: CIBJO


 “There is a tendency, when faced by a challenge of this magnitude, to feel that we as individuals are helpless,” Dr Cavalieri continued. “But if each of us does nothing, the march towards inevitable environmental catastrophe will continue. However, if each of us acts, and then that is multiplied over and over and over, company by company, industry by industry, it may be possible to stave off disaster. It is the least we can do.”
 The CIBJO’ Congress opening ceremony took place in the presence of HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Deputy Prime Minister who also serves as Chairman of Mumtalakat, the country’ sovereign wealth fund, under which operates DANAT and a host of dignitaries.
In his address, Dr Cavalieri pointed out other key subjects that will be addressed during the three-day congress in Bahrain. In terms of action, the CIBJO President urged companies active in the jewellery industry to sign into CIBJO’s Jewellery Industry Greenhouse Gas Measurement Initiative. 
 “As an organisation, CIBJO first measured and offset its carbon emissions in 2013, and committed to continue with this policy, serving as a role model for the industry, to encourage members to follow its lead. The 2015 CIBJO Congress in Salvador, Brazil, was the first jewellery industry event ever to be fully carbon neutral, and every congress since then, including this one in Bahrain, has and will be carbon neutral,” Dr Cavalieri said.
Speaking at the opening of the Congress, WFDB President Ernie Blom has praised the close working relationship between the WFDB and CIBJO. He stressed the importance of working together "as a global body in order to deal with the challenges we face». He noted that the cooperation of the organisations is inevitable.  

news_19112019_blom.png
Image credit: WFDB


"In light of the questionable advertising of the lab-grown diamond manufacturers in recent times, I believe that the necessity for us to work together has never been greater so that we can counter these claims and prevent consumer confusion regarding synthetics and diamonds. 
"As with the WFDB, CIBJO has been promoting Corporate Social Responsibility and transparent supply chains. At the WFDB, we have also strongly embraced KYC, or Know Your Customer. It is absolutely vital to the future of the trade. The world of business has changed tremendously. Compliance of a clear audit trail of one’s buying/selling processes is now an integral part of a diamantaire’s business. You could say compliance is the “Fifth C” of the business. It is for these reasons that the WFDB has adopted the KYC principle.»
He also highlighted that companies should be absolutely transparent in their business and promote traceability of diamonds in order to achieve better clarity in the industry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished