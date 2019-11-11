CIBJO Congress 2019 opens in Bahrain focusing on climate change

Today









Image credit: CIBJO







“There is a tendency, when faced by a challenge of this magnitude, to feel that we as individuals are helpless,” Dr Cavalieri continued. “But if each of us does nothing, the march towards inevitable environmental catastrophe will continue. However, if each of us acts, and then that is multiplied over and over and over, company by company, industry by industry, it may be possible to stave off disaster. It is the least we can do.”

The CIBJO’ Congress opening ceremony took place in the presence of HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Deputy Prime Minister who also serves as Chairman of Mumtalakat, the country’ sovereign wealth fund, under which operates DANAT and a host of dignitaries.

In his address, Dr Cavalieri pointed out other key subjects that will be addressed during the three-day congress in Bahrain. In terms of action, the CIBJO President urged companies active in the jewellery industry to sign into CIBJO’s Jewellery Industry Greenhouse Gas Measurement Initiative.

“As an organisation, CIBJO first measured and offset its carbon emissions in 2013, and committed to continue with this policy, serving as a role model for the industry, to encourage members to follow its lead. The 2015 CIBJO Congress in Salvador, Brazil, was the first jewellery industry event ever to be fully carbon neutral, and every congress since then, including this one in Bahrain, has and will be carbon neutral,” Dr Cavalieri said.

Speaking at the opening of the Congress, WFDB President Ernie Blom has praised the close working relationship between the WFDB and CIBJO. He stressed the importance of working together "as a global body in order to deal with the challenges we face». He noted that the cooperation of the organisations is inevitable.









Image credit: WFDB







"In light of the questionable advertising of the lab-grown diamond manufacturers in recent times, I believe that the necessity for us to work together has never been greater so that we can counter these claims and prevent consumer confusion regarding synthetics and diamonds.

"As with the WFDB, CIBJO has been promoting Corporate Social Responsibility and transparent supply chains. At the WFDB, we have also strongly embraced KYC, or Know Your Customer. It is absolutely vital to the future of the trade. The world of business has changed tremendously. Compliance of a clear audit trail of one’s buying/selling processes is now an integral part of a diamantaire’s business. You could say compliance is the “Fifth C” of the business. It is for these reasons that the WFDB has adopted the KYC principle.»

He also highlighted that companies should be absolutely transparent in their business and promote traceability of diamonds in order to achieve better clarity in the industry.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished "In light of the questionable advertising of the lab-grown diamond manufacturers in recent times, I believe that the necessity for us to work together has never been greater so that we can counter these claims and prevent consumer confusion regarding synthetics and diamonds."As with the WFDB, CIBJO has been promoting Corporate Social Responsibility and transparent supply chains. At the WFDB, we have also strongly embraced KYC, or Know Your Customer. It is absolutely vital to the future of the trade. The world of business has changed tremendously. Compliance of a clear audit trail of one’s buying/selling processes is now an integral part of a diamantaire’s business. You could say compliance is the “Fifth C” of the business. It is for these reasons that the WFDB has adopted the KYC principle.»He also highlighted that companies should be absolutely transparent in their business and promote traceability of diamonds in order to achieve better clarity in the industry.

The 2019 CIBJO Congress opened in Bahrain on 18 Dec 2019, with CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri calling on the jewellery industry to take action on climate change, which he said was not an issue specific to the sector but is the most important story of our time.