TAGS’ upcoming rough diamond tender slated for 6 -12 December

Today
News
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) has announce their upcoming rough diamond tender taking place from the 6th to the 12th of December 2019 in the newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, Almas Tower in Dubai.

news_15042019_tags.png
Image credit: TAGS


Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will be presented. The rough is of high quality and high colour and contains a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials.
TAGS is expecting in the region of 20,000 carats of South African goods and 20,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes. The event should have a combined value in the region of US$30m. However final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers.
Interested parties can contact bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com at their earliest convenience to schedule an appointment. The full event schedule for 2020 is listed on the Trans Atlantic Gem Sales website (www.transatlanticgemsales.com).

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
