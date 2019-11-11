Exclusive
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
Yesterday
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
AGD DIAMONDS enters into a long-term contract with LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND
AGD DIAMONDS was represented at the negotiations by Gennady Piven, the company’s First Deputy General Director and Igor Dyukarev, First Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance.
During the work meeting, it was agreed to conclude a long-term contract for the maintenance of Liebherr equipment at the Vladimir Grib Mining Division. The negotiations ended with a study tour by the management of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND to the Grib Mining Division.
Pictured (from left to right): Sergey Domovenkov, Head of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND BRANCH in St. Petersburg; Nikolaus von Seela, Director General of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND; and Sergey Topchy, Head of Transport Department at AGD DIAMONDS
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg