AGD DIAMONDS enters into a long-term contract with LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND

AGD DIAMONDS, JSC and LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND, LLC held negotiations on November 14, 2019. Nikolaus von Seela, Director General of the machine-building company and Sergey Domovenkov, Head of its St. Petersburg branch visited the office of AGD and the Grib Mining Division.AGD DIAMONDS was represented at the negotiations by Gennady Piven, the company’s First Deputy General Director and Igor Dyukarev, First Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance.During the work meeting, it was agreed to conclude a long-term contract for the maintenance of Liebherr equipment at the Vladimir Grib Mining Division. The negotiations ended with a study tour by the management of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND to the Grib Mining Division.Pictured (from left to right): Sergey Domovenkov, Head of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND BRANCH in St. Petersburg; Nikolaus von Seela, Director General of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND; and Sergey Topchy, Head of Transport Department at AGD DIAMONDS