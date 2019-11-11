Auction held in Antwerp is indicative of revival in diamond market

Today

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS held an auction for the sale of diamonds in Antwerp this Thursday on the electronic sales platform of its trading subsidiary, Grib Diamonds NV. The company notes an increase in demand for diamond goods and a pickup in the diamond market.Total sales at the auction reached over $ 25 million. AGD DIAMONDS said that prices for natural diamonds stopped their decline and there are first signs of market stabilization. The company expects full recovery of demand and rough prices in the second half of 2020.The innovative and environmentally friendly mining and processing technologies used by AGD DIAMONDS allow it to extract high-quality diamonds undamaged. The company is keen to ensure that customers buying its goods are confident in the true origin of diamonds mined by methods that have minimal impact on the environment.