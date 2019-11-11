Exclusive
We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business
In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
11 november 2019
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
Auction held in Antwerp is indicative of revival in diamond market
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Total sales at the auction reached over $ 25 million. AGD DIAMONDS said that prices for natural diamonds stopped their decline and there are first signs of market stabilization. The company expects full recovery of demand and rough prices in the second half of 2020.
The innovative and environmentally friendly mining and processing technologies used by AGD DIAMONDS allow it to extract high-quality diamonds undamaged. The company is keen to ensure that customers buying its goods are confident in the true origin of diamonds mined by methods that have minimal impact on the environment.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg