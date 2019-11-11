Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

Today

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds raises doubt on ability to continue as going concern

Today
News

botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds incurred a loss of £905,051 for the year ended 30 June, 2019 after exchange differences on retranslation of foreign operations compared with £630,009, in 2018 coupled with a retained deficit of £4,8 million at the balance sheet date. 
These conditions, it said, represent a material uncertainty that may cast doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern.
“The directors have prepared cashflow projections and forecasts for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report which indicate that the group will require additional finance to fund working capital requirements and develop existing projects,” said the company.
The group raised £250,000 last July by placing 50 million new ordinary shares. 
Meanwhile, company chairperson John Teeling said delays in its projects in Botswana caused a redirection of focus onto the properties held in South Africa by their associate company Vutomi.
He said work was ongoing on a license over the nearby Marsfontein gravels and a mining permit was obtained in September 2019.
“While the focus of activities is in South Africa we have continued to develop our interests in Botswana,” said Teeling.
“We hold eight prospecting licenses in Botswana with applications lodged for a further six. We also hold a 15% net interest in the Maibwe joint venture in the Southern Kalahari. Our interest is held through a 51% owned South African company, Siseko Minerals.”
Botswana Diamonds will also have 13.3% of the joint venture it signed with Vast Resources in Zimbabwe and will provide technical and geological input to the AIM-listed company.
Vast agreed to provide the first $1 million to the project in the form of loan.
“We understand that Vast are hopeful that a final agreement with the Zimbabwe authorities is imminent,” said Teeling.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished