Petra sells 20.08ct Blue Diamond for $14.9 mln

Petra Diamonds has sold its 20.08 carat blue diamond recovered at the Cullinan Mine in South Africa last September for $14.9 million or $741,000 per carat. 
The buyer of the diamond preferred to remain anonymous. 

news_18112019_petra_blue.png
  Image credit: Petra

"We are very pleased with this result which is in line with our expectations and confirms the resilience in the value of very high quality blue diamonds, undoubtedly one of nature's rarest treasures,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
Petra recovered a 122.52-carat blue diamond in 2014, which was sold for $27.6 million or $225,269 per carat.
It also sold a 29.6-carat blue stone from the Cullinan mine the same year for $25.6 million or $862,780 per carat.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

