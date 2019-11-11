Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

The eighth MINEX Eurasia conference begins November 28 in London

logo_minex_eurasia.pngThis year, the eighth MINEX Eurasia Conference on mining and investment in the mining industry will be held in London on November 28, according to the official site of the event.
In November, 2019 MINEX Eurasia will bring together major mining and junior exploration companies operating in Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kyrgyz Republic.
The industry’s stakeholders will discuss the prospects for developing cooperation in the areas of Project financing, Infrastructure modernisation, Mining optimisation, Environmental, Social, and Governance investing and the use of best practices for solving issues which impact on mining operations and investor confidence across the region.
The MINEX Eurasia Conference was established in 2012. It has become the UK’s premier mining Forum on Central Asia, Russia, Mongolia, Eastern and Central Europe.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

