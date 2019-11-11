The eighth MINEX Eurasia conference begins November 28 in London

This year, the eighth MINEX Eurasia Conference on mining and investment in the mining industry will be held in London on November 28, according to the official site of the event.In November, 2019 MINEX Eurasia will bring together major mining and junior exploration companies operating in Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kyrgyz Republic.The industry’s stakeholders will discuss the prospects for developing cooperation in the areas of Project financing, Infrastructure modernisation, Mining optimisation, Environmental, Social, and Governance investing and the use of best practices for solving issues which impact on mining operations and investor confidence across the region.The MINEX Eurasia Conference was established in 2012. It has become the UK’s premier mining Forum on Central Asia, Russia, Mongolia, Eastern and Central Europe.