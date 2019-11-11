Exclusive

We live in a new dimension of environmental responsibility carried by business

In mid-October, Moscow hosted the VIII Ecological Forum attended by representatives from the State, large industrial companies, scientific and public organizations. The forum delegates discussed the issues related to finding a balance between the socio-economic...

Today

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

GSI president named to Forbes New York Business Council

Today
News
gsi_logo.pngDebbie Azar, president and co-founder of Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological entities in the world, has been accepted into the Forbes New York Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders in Greater New York City.
Azar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record as an established leader of a New York-based business in addition to other personal and professional achievements and honors. 
As an accepted member of the Council, Azar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities enabling her to achieve peak professional influence. She will be able to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members only events. She will additionally work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“I look forward to using the platform to show off the latest advancements in the global diamond industry and gemological field. Additionally, I plan to use this opportunity to build awareness and educate consumers about diamonds, gemstones and our industry as a whole,” said Azar. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished