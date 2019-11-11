GSI president named to Forbes New York Business Council

Azar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record as an established leader of a New York-based business in addition to other personal and professional achievements and honors.
As an accepted member of the Council, Azar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities enabling her to achieve peak professional influence. She will be able to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members only events. She will additionally work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“I look forward to using the platform to show off the latest advancements in the global diamond industry and gemological field. Additionally, I plan to use this opportunity to build awareness and educate consumers about diamonds, gemstones and our industry as a whole,” said Azar.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau