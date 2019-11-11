GSI president named to Forbes New York Business Council

Today

Debbie Azar, president and co-founder of Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological entities in the world, has been accepted into the Forbes New York Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders in Greater New York City.Azar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record as an established leader of a New York-based business in addition to other personal and professional achievements and honors.As an accepted member of the Council, Azar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities enabling her to achieve peak professional influence. She will be able to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members only events. She will additionally work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.“I look forward to using the platform to show off the latest advancements in the global diamond industry and gemological field. Additionally, I plan to use this opportunity to build awareness and educate consumers about diamonds, gemstones and our industry as a whole,” said Azar.