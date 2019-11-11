Exclusive

ALROSA sells specials for $ 11 million during its New York tender

Today
News

ALROSA tendered its special-sized diamonds (over 10.8 carats) and earned $11 million in sales revenue. The auction was held in New York, and the viewing took place at the sales office of ALROSA USA Inc. This was announced in the company's press release received by Rough & Polished on Friday.
The company sold 93 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,560 caratse. This is the best result of the last few months. 

news_29052019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


There were 95 participants from the US, Belgium, India, Israel, UAE, Russia and Hong Kong.
“This year’s last auction in the US performed well. We prepared a selection of rough diamonds with high quality and color characteristics, as well as several fancy color stones. The auction traditionally attracted the participants from different countries, including more than 20 companies from the United States,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
In 2019, ALROSA held four auctions in the US. The company’s total revenue at the US auctions exceeded $38 million this year.
Previously it was announced that at an international auction held by ALROSA in Dubai, the company sold 112 large diamonds totally weighing 1,740 carats. Buyers splashed out over $ 7 million bidding for these rough gems. The auction was attended by 84 companies from the world's largest diamond trading hubs, including the UAE, India, Belgium, Russia, Israel and Hong Kong.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

