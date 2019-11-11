Exclusive

India’s polished diamond exports down 15.39% during October

Today
india_flag.pngDuring October, cut and polished diamond exports declined by 15.39% year-on-year totalling $ 1.95 bln during during October as against $ 2.30bln during October 2018, according to the provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.
Rough imports during October fell by 19.61% to $ 795.92 mln as compared to $ 990.09 mln imported during the previous October. In volume terms, rough imports moved up marginally by 2.48% to 9.90 mn carats in October 2019 from 9.66 mn carats during October 2018.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds rose to $ 165.13 mln in October 2019 from $ 92.11 mln in October 2018.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 98.48 mln in October 2019 as compared to $ 133.02 mln a year earlier.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 53.75 mln during October 2019 as against $ 26.72 mln a year earlier.
Imports of rough lab grown diamonds stood at $ 9 mln during the month, down from $ 10.37 mln a year ago.
Imports of polished lab grown diamonds rose to $ 22.84 mln in October 2019 as compared to $ 5.67 mln in October 2018.
For the first seven months of the current fiscal, polished diamond exports during April-October 2019 were down 18.31% to $ 12.24 bln as against the $ 14.99 bln exported over the same period last year.
Imports of polished diamonds fell by 7.77% to $ 793.83 mln as compared to $ 860.70 mln for the same period year 2018.
During April-October 2019, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 22.15% to $ 7.32 bln from $ 9.41 bln during the same period a year earlier.In volume terms, imports fell by 9.90% from 94.31 mn cts in April-October 2018 to 84.98 mn cts in the same period in the current fiscal.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 713.46 mln in April-October 2019 as compared to $ 736.16 mln a year earlier.
Exports of rough lab grown diamonds stood at $ 6.77 mln in April-October 2019 as against $ 5.87 mln in the same period a year earlier.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 254.08 mln during the April-October 2019 period as against $ 123.68 mln a year earlier.
Imports of rough lab grown diamonds stood at $ 83.45 mln in the first seven months of the fiscal, up from imports of $ 75.41 mln a year ago.
Imports of polished lab grown diamonds rose to $ 144.03 mln in April-October 2019 as compared to $ 42.29 mln a year earlier.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

