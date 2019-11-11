Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Zimbabwe lowers royalty on diamonds to 10%

Today
News

Zimbabwe is set to review the royalty on diamond from the current 15% to 10% of gross revenue from 1 January, 2020.
The country’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube said in his presentation of the 2020 National Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday that diamond miners are now exploiting conglomerate deposits, hence the cost of extraction has significantly increased.
“In order to promote investment in exploration and extraction, I propose to review the royalty on diamond from 15% to 10% of gross revenue, with effective from 1 January, 2020,” he said.
Diamond miners had lobbied government to lower the royalty arguing it was too high compared to neighbouring countries coupled with high cost of mining conglomerates compared to alluvial stones as was the case when Marange alluvial diamond fields were discovered in 2006.
Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023. 
Zimbabwe is also planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats last year.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished