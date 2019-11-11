Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

WFDB and DPA Link up to Create Powerful New Marketing Channel

Today
News

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has launched a powerful new marketing channel for the dissemination of industry news to promote diamonds in a tie-up with the Diamond Producers Association (DPA). 
WFDB President Ernie Blom said the new initiative would help spread positive news about diamonds and create a unified response to help counter negative advertising by the lab-grown diamond sector and prevent confusion among consumers. 
"We have set up a WFDB Whatsapp group of all the directors of the WFDB's 29 affiliated member bourses," explained Blom. "If every bourse director broadcasts the content to all of his/her many contacts, we will have an initial target of 25,000 people who are active in the diamond trade, which is an excellent start. From there, we expect to see the figure to grow organically and to rise extremely quickly." 
He added that аll the content created by the DPA for digital use will be shared on Whatsapp initially, though this could move to a different social media vehicle if it is considered more efficient and provides for greater dissemination. 
"The emergence of laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) in global markets, especially in the US, has created a need to clearly differentiate natural diamonds from LGDs in the minds of consumers through targeted communications and education. Moreover, many LGD marketers have been communicating deceptively about their product and natural diamonds, which warrants a collective industry response as the consumer is becoming increasingly confused. The debate on LGDs should in our case become a 'unifier'. The whole trade, from small to medium to large corporations including miners, should stand together," Blom wrote in the latest Blog article from the WFDB President. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

