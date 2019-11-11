WFDB and DPA Link up to Create Powerful New Marketing Channel

Today

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has launched a powerful new marketing channel for the dissemination of industry news to promote diamonds in a tie-up with the Diamond Producers Association (DPA).WFDB President Ernie Blom said the new initiative would help spread positive news about diamonds and create a unified response to help counter negative advertising by the lab-grown diamond sector and prevent confusion among consumers."We have set up a WFDB Whatsapp group of all the directors of the WFDB's 29 affiliated member bourses," explained Blom. "If every bourse director broadcasts the content to all of his/her many contacts, we will have an initial target of 25,000 people who are active in the diamond trade, which is an excellent start. From there, we expect to see the figure to grow organically and to rise extremely quickly."He added that аll the content created by the DPA for digital use will be shared on Whatsapp initially, though this could move to a different social media vehicle if it is considered more efficient and provides for greater dissemination."The emergence of laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) in global markets, especially in the US, has created a need to clearly differentiate natural diamonds from LGDs in the minds of consumers through targeted communications and education. Moreover, many LGD marketers have been communicating deceptively about their product and natural diamonds, which warrants a collective industry response as the consumer is becoming increasingly confused. The debate on LGDs should in our case become a 'unifier'. The whole trade, from small to medium to large corporations including miners, should stand together," Blom wrote in the latest Blog article from the WFDB President.