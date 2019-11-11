Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Zimbabwe gets tough on holders of mining title for speculative purposes

Zimbabwe is set to get tough on holders of mining title for speculative purposes, mines minister Winston Chitando has said.
“This is to prohibit the holding of mining title for speculative purposes,” he was quoted by Reuters at a meeting of the mining industry in Harare.
“We will deal with that more vigorously.”
Chitando said Harare had not been in enforcing the “use it or lose it” policy but that will be a thing of the past as authorities seek to make mining a $12 billion industry.
He said some investors were failing to develop gold and platinum assets that they had held dating back to the 1960s.
The mines ministry, Chitando said, had asked some companies to justify why they should keep their claims to those assets.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

