Zimbabwe gets tough on holders of mining title for speculative purposes

Zimbabwe is set to get tough on holders of mining title for speculative purposes, mines minister Winston Chitando has said.

“This is to prohibit the holding of mining title for speculative purposes,” he was quoted by Reuters at a meeting of the mining industry in Harare.

“We will deal with that more vigorously.”

Chitando said Harare had not been in enforcing the “use it or lose it” policy but that will be a thing of the past as authorities seek to make mining a $12 billion industry.

He said some investors were failing to develop gold and platinum assets that they had held dating back to the 1960s.

The mines ministry, Chitando said, had asked some companies to justify why they should keep their claims to those assets.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished