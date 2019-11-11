Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Russia wants restriction on CAR diamonds lifted

Today
News

Russia wants a restriction on diamond exports from the Central African Republic (CAR), an official has said.
A 2013 diamond exports ban from CAR was partially lifted in 2016 when government-controlled zones in the west were declared compliant.
Revenue from diamonds was being used to fund operations of armed groups.
Russian deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseyev was quoted by AFP as saying that the ban is not working and exports from all regions of the CAR should be made legal.
"The current bans are unfair to poor people who can only earn money by (diamond mining)," deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseyev was quoted by AFP as saying.
He said diamonds from banned "red zones" still find their way onto the market, undermining the embargo,” 
Russia, which is set to chair the Kimberley Process next year, has deployed military instructors to the country and receiving mining concessions.
CAR produced 13,571 carats in 2018, down from about 365,000 carats before the civil war began in 2012.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished