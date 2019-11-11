Russia wants restriction on CAR diamonds lifted

Today

Russia wants a restriction on diamond exports from the Central African Republic (CAR), an official has said.

A 2013 diamond exports ban from CAR was partially lifted in 2016 when government-controlled zones in the west were declared compliant.

Revenue from diamonds was being used to fund operations of armed groups.

Russian deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseyev was quoted by AFP as saying that the ban is not working and exports from all regions of the CAR should be made legal.

"The current bans are unfair to poor people who can only earn money by (diamond mining)," deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseyev was quoted by AFP as saying.

He said diamonds from banned "red zones" still find their way onto the market, undermining the embargo,”

Russia, which is set to chair the Kimberley Process next year, has deployed military instructors to the country and receiving mining concessions.

CAR produced 13,571 carats in 2018, down from about 365,000 carats before the civil war began in 2012.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished